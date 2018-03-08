BENGALURU: By consistently clocking over three times the monthly revenue target set for Ticket Checkers (TC) posted inside railway stations, C S Bharathi, 46, has raised the bar extremely high for her colleagues.An incident involving an Army Colonel, who repeatedly threatened to harm her and her family for daring to question his daughter about her ticket, and two hard slaps dealt to her by youngsters while carrying out her job have not deterred her from booking ticketless passengers or those who sully the station premises.

This Deputy Chief Travelling Inspector, a native of Hubballi, has risen from the ranks. After completing her SSLC, she entered Railways as a Class D employee in 1991 and wrote an interdepartmental exam in 2003 to become a TC. In two years, she became a senior Ticket Examiner and in another couple of years got promoted to her present role. It is since December 2015 that she has been posted on platform 1 of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station.

Meticulously maintaining records, Bharathi told The New Indian Express Express she has booked 14,155 defaulting passengers and helped the division earn `46,23,685 in the 11 months between April 2017 and February 2018 in the form of fines collected. This averages to `4,20,335 per month, way above her fixed monthly revenue of `1,20,000. “I really enjoy my job. My superiors, including Senior Divisional Commercial Manager N R Sridharamuthy, motivate me. He is passionate about increasing the revenue of the Bangalore Railway Division and pursues it like his hobby.”

Any secret techniques? “I set my own targets and try to achieve it. My goal now is to complete half-a-crore before this financial year concludes. I never overwork. I arrive on time for my 6 am shift and leave by 2 pm,” she said. Bharathi has acquired an instinct to identify the defaulters easily.”I can just feel it. Individuals who walk far off from you when they spot the TT inform or pretend to be busy on the phone so that they are not easily stopped are mostly trying to get away,”she adds. “I also keep my eyes open for those who litter, smoke, drink or urinate inside the station. They are made to pay `200 at least as fine,” she adds.

Her ability to run and chase offenders is another huge plus.”I literally chase anyone who tries to get away. The Railway Protection Force is around to help us,” Bharathi says. Carrying out checks on board trains was easier, she said. “I spent two years on board Sangamitra Express and Gorkakhpur Express as Travelling Ticket Examiner and there was respect from passengers. However, at the station I have faced abuses, instances of misbehaviour and physical assaults.”

Awards

1987: President Scouts and Guides award

1992: President Scouts and Guides Rangers awards

2017-2018: Receives employee of the month award frequently