BENGALURU: The Vittal Mallya Hospital became the centre of media attention yet again - for the second time in less than a month - after Lokayukta Justice Vishwanatha Shetty was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday noon, soon after Shetty was rushed to the hospital, security was beefed up with key leaders such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, BJP leader R Ashoka, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and others making a beeline to check on Justice Shetty. Even as the Lokayukta was being operated upon for his stab injuries, the VIP visitors consoled the family members of Shetty who had gathered at the hospital.

Traffic on Vittal Mallya Road was affected and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hitendra positioned himself in front of the hospital to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Though there was traffic congestion during the initial hours due to VIP movement, traffic was back to normal after the number of high-profile visitors dwindled as the day progressed.

Justice Shetty lost 2 litres of blood in 15 minutes

Justice Vishwanatha Shetty suffered multiple stab injuries to his chest, abdomen, left hand, right thigh and small superficial scratches on his face. Though he was brought to the hospital within 15 minutes since the stabbing, he had lost a lot of blood. He underwent three surgeries on Wednesday on his hand, abdomen and chest. Dr Prakash Babu, his treating doctor who is a general surgeon at Mallya Hospital, said, “When we opened him up one-and-a-half litre of blood was already collected in his abdomen and 500 ml blood in his chest. There was also stomach injury.

The reason he lost so much blood is because he was on blood thinners. 12 years ago he had a cardiac bypass surgery so to avoid build-up of plaque (fat deposits) in arteries, he had been put on blood thinners. This does not allow the blood to clot and hence the excessive bleeding. We have already administered two units of blood and have kept two more litres on reserve.”