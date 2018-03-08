HASSAN: The Karnataka government Thursday gave an undertaking to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Bengaluru Bench that it would not transfer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri, currently posted as the Hassan deputy commissioner.

On Wednesday, the Government had issued orders transferring Sindhuri from the post. She had been posted as commissioner of employment and training in Bengaluru.

During the hearing of the petition filed by Sindhuri, additional advocate general Ponnanna A S submitted that he would file a reply to the petition by March 12, and gave the undertaking before the CAT that she would not be removed until March 13, the next date of hearing.

She had moved the CAT on the grounds that the transfer was premature.

The state government had issued a show-cause notice to Sindhuri through the governor's secretariat for allegedly violating government protocol by not being present to receive chief minister Siddaramaiah when he visited the Mahamastakabhisheka.

Earlier in January as well, the government had tried to transfer her from the posting but it was held when the Election Commission intervened and said that she could not be transferred in the middle of electoral roll revision.