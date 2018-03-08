Most of the efforts by the civic agencies seem to focus on using the colour pink to mark services or areas reserved for women. The recently launched Savi Ruchi canteens’ vehivles prominently sports pink.

BENGALURU: The city’s civic agencies are doing their bit to provide better facilities for women. However, most of the efforts by the civic agencies seem to focus on using the colour pink to mark services or areas reserved for women. This Women’s Day, we take a look at some of the initiatives in the recent past which seek to spread the message of women empowerment.

BMTC’s pink seats

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation plies around 6,500 buses in the city. Though there is women reservation for seats, the problem of men occupying these seats is an old one. However, now, the corporation devised a new method to discourage this practice with the use of pink seats to denote that the seat is reserved for women only.

Pink doors for Namma Metro

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently started running their trains with ‘pink doors’, reserving the front two doors for women only. According to BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao, they have 260 women employees at various cadre including 107 train operators. “We have 33 per cent women in our workforce as mandated by the government,’’ he said.

Pink autos

Bengaluru Development Minister K J George had recently announced they are planning to distribute 500 pink autos under social welfare scheme. These autos will have GPS tracker and will be fitted with CCTV cameras. Though these are not only women drivers vehicles, but the passengers will be only women.

Toilets

As per the recommendation of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Delhi initiated the pink toilets. Taking a cue from this, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights decided to implement the same. This will be purely for women and kids. Its a 24x7 facility and it will have proper lighting. Sanitary napkin vending machines (napkins at marginal cost) and incinerators for women will be available. The colour of the building, tiles and commode will be pink.

Parking slots

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has called tenders for on-street parking and is planning to reserve 20 per cent of the slots for women. They are planning to paint the slot pink, making it easy for women riders/drivers.

Canteens

Recently, CM Siddaramaiah launched Savi Ruchi canteens that are run and maintained by federation of Stree Shakti groups. The colour of the vehicles, prominently sports pink. Mayor Sampath Raj has announced that all Indira Canteens will serve free breakfast, lunch and dinner to women on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Pink Hoysalas

Last year, the state government announced the launch of 51 pink coloured Hoysalas or patrol vehicles which according to the plan, will have at least one female police official.