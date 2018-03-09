BENGALURU: A special investigation team Friday named gunrunner and right-wing activist K T Naveen Kumar as an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, after investigations revealed that he conducted recce at the slain journalist's house hours before she was shot dead.

As part of the probe, the SIT requested the court to subject him to a narcoanalysis test, and the court has reserved its order on the same till March 12.

Naveen was produced before the 3rd ACMM court and the SIT submitted details of the investigation in a sealed cover to the judge.

The public prosecutor requested the court to extend his police custody for five more days as the SIT officials need to take him to several places as part of the probe. But the defense counsel objected that the SIT was seeking for extension of custody without any new leads in the case.

However, the magistrate considered the request of the SIT and extended his police custody till March 13.