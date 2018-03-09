TUMAKURU: ThE Vidhana Soudha police team, led by inspector Shankarachar, took Tejraj Sharma to Tumakuru on Thursday and searched the places where he had lived. At his rented room on the second floor of a building at Bidirumele Tota in Tumakuru, they seized a bag which contained some documents. Indrajaala (book on black magic) and Ekagrate (book on concentration of mind) were found. Both were in Kannada. Pictures of ‘powerful’ deities of Rajasthan from where he hailed were also found. However, no valuables or cash was found in the room, a source said. Entire ‘mahazar’ was videographed.

The curious residents gathered during the mahazar even as some women peeped through their windows.

Tejraj was also taken to another rented room where he had been living in the past. But no documents were found there as he had vacated three months back. To understand his relationship with his brothers, he was also taken to the house of his elder brother Purushotham at Ashokanagara, police sources said.

Later, he was given idlis to eat at the New Extension police station. The police also had a plan to visit Tiptur town as his father Rupchand Sharma had first landed there along with his children from their native Pali district in Rajasthan, three decades ago. But they cancelled the trip as the accused had no relationship either with the Tiptur town or close friends there.“ He is seemingly a frustrated and mentally disturbed person,” said a police officer.