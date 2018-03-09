BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi is all set to file a criminal case against its former VC Dr H Maheshappa, based on the two new committee reports which upheld the findings of the Justice Keshava Narayana committee.The executive council meeting, held in Belagavi on Thursday, discussed the reports submitted by a committee headed by Justice Ashok Hinchageri, constituted by the state government during November 2017, as well as an internal committee constituted by VTU to frame article of charges based on the report.

According to sources, it was decided to file a criminal case against Maheshappa as both the committees upheld the findings of Keshava Narayana committee. Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior member of the executive council, who was also part of the internal inquiry committee, said, “As Justice Keshava Narayana committee was a fact-finding one and did not make any mention about what action could be initiated, the university appointed a committee to do the same. Even the Justice Ashok Hinchageri committee recommended criminal action.”“This has been discussed in detail and the final decision will be announced on March 19,” explained another member.

According to official sources from VTU, both the university committee and government-constituted committee have upheld the findings of Justice Keshava Narayana committee. “As he was not an employee of VTU or state government, there is no way to withhold his PF, Gratuity or Pension. Recovery of financial loss to the university is also discussed,” said the committee member.

Major Allegations

Belagavi private contractors’ association alleged that B4.5 crore was spent to renovate the VC’s residence in Belagavi.

Five LED TVs worth B24 lakh and various bathroom fittings costing B40 lakh were installed during the renovation. The letter also alleged that veneer panelling had cost B50.5 lakh and B1.1 lakh was spent on fixing imported brass name plate.

Irregularities in appointment of 168 non-teaching staff in violation of government orders

Reduction of corpus fund which was more than B500 crore to insignificant levels

Committees Formed

The government constituted the Justice Ashok Hinchageri committee almost a year after communication from Governor to initiate action against Maheshappa based on the Justice Keshava Narayana committee report. Vajubhai Vala had recommended action in August 2016. It was the third committee constituted for the same.