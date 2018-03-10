BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted simultaneous raids on the office and residences of nine officials across the state.As many as 36 premises belonging to the officials were raided. The officials were allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, said ACB in a release.

The details of the officials whose office and residences were raided are R Gangadhar, AEE, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, Rajasri Jainapura, Special Land Acquisition Officer, Belagavi, Vinod Kumar, DySP, Excise, Udupi, Vijay Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Panchayat Engineering Division, Gangavathi, N Appi Reddy, Assistant Engineer, Drinking water division, Kolar, AP Shivakumar, Assistant Director, Agriculture. Kadur, Dr Raghunath, Medical Officer, Magadi, Ramanagar district, SB Rudraprasad, Superintendent, KGID, Bengaluru and KC Virupaksha, Second Division Assistant, officer of the RTO, Chikkamagaluru.The search is continuing and the exact amount of disproportionate assets will be known only later, officials said.