BENGALURU/HUBBALLI : In a bid to expose the sorry state of hostels run by the Social Welfare Department for SCs/STs and OBC students, the BJP on Friday released findings of a survey conducted by it that looked into conditions of these hostels across the state. The report, which was simultaneously released by BJP leaders in Bengaluru, Hubballi and other places in the state, tried to counter Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim of doing a lot for the welfare of students of belonging to the SCs/STs and OBC category.

“Funds to the tune of `2,157 crore have been misused in purchase of beds, pillows, providing food and basic amenities like toilets for the students in SCs/STs and OBC student hostels run by the Social Welfare Department,” BJP state president B S Yeddyurapa said. He said the House Committee on SCs/STs Welfare headed P M Narendraswamy has exposed the `2,157- crore irregularities in running of these hostels.In Hubballi, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Jagadish Shettar, said students of poor and oppressed communities were living in a pathetic condition as hostels lacked basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, bathroom, tables and chairs and even beds and bed sheets. A majority of the hostel rooms were not fit for use and around one-third of them were being run on rental, he added.

Calling it a big scam, the party has sought judicial probe into it. The party conducted the survey by visiting 3,300 hostels and compiled a detailed report with photographs. In some of the hostels, students were not getting either breakfast, lunch or dinner and others lacked cooks to prepare food, he said.

“Twenty-one per cent of SCs/STs hostels and 29 per cent OBC hostels are over crowded with students. Eight to fifteen students are being accommodate in rooms meant for four”, Shettar said and asked how could students study in such an atmosphere. Each toilet is being used by 10-15 students in 304 SCs/STs and 350 OBC hostels. About other facilities provided at hostels, Shettar said two-thirds of the hostels lacked computers and TV sets, three-fourth of them had no library and 90 per cent of hostels had neither sporting facilities nor trainers.

The money meant for the SCs/STs and OBC students was not being paid in one-fourth of the hostels, he charged.The House Committee has itself spoken about the scam of `2,158 crore in the Social Welfare Department, including `1,400 crore in building hostels. As Siddaramaiah claimed his government was pro-AHINDA, then what was stopping him from taking action, he questioned.