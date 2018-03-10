BENGALURU: BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has demanded President’s rule in the state owing to a ‘total collapse of law and order recently’. The recent murder atempt on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanatha Shetty, attack on an individual by Congress MLA NA Haris’s son, rising number of rape, dacoity and attacks on political rivals reflect the total collapse of law and order in the state, Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP leaders will be meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala to urge him for recommending President’s rule in the state, he said. “The deteriorating law and order was discussed with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during my recent visit to Delhi. Union Minister Ananth Kumar too was present during the meeting,” Yeddyurappa added.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy of turning a blind eye to hooliganism being unleashed by s Congress leaders and their kin. He alleged that the institution of Lokayukta has been weakened and the Anti-corruption Bureau is being misused to crush political rivals and cover up corruption in the government.