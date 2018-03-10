BENGALURU: Taking a grim view of the increasing number of accidents involving twowheelers, the South India Transport Council, a body, including the transport ministers of all southern states and union territories, have decided to ask the Union government to introduce rules capping the maximum speeds of two-wheelers across the country. The resolution was made at the 22nd meeting of the council held here on Friday. “We had a discussion on if it should be made mandatory for speed governors to be fixed on two-wheelers or if the manufacturers themselves must be instructed to restrict the speed limit before the vehicle is purchased,” said Transport Minister H M Revanna, briefing the media about the council resolutions.

According to officials, a speed limit of 80 kmph had been discussed as being ideal for two-wheelers. However, the Union government would have to introduce the measure through Section 118 of the Motor Vehicle Act which allows it to make rules for how motor vehicles are driven. The southern states are also asking the Union government to bring down the maximum age for vehicles used for public transport from 15 years to around 12 years or to link it with the mileage of the vehicle.

“State transport undertakings are scrapping buses which have travelled more than 8-10 lakh km, while private buses continue to ply beyond this limit. We want a change in the age rules in the Motor Vehicle act,” Revanna said.

Bandipur night-time vehicle movement

Both Kerala and Karnataka transport departments are in favour of increasing the night time traf f i c through Wayanad, Bandipur and Nagarhole forest regions and officials from both states are hoping to reach an agreement where the number of buses, currently capped at four from each side, can be increased up to 40 vehicles from Karnataka towards Kerala and 38 vehicles travelling the other way.

A K Saseendran, Transport Minister, Government of Kerala, said an arrangement where vehicles operated by state-owned undertakings could be looked at. The proposal has earlier been suggested by Kerala, but Forest Department officials from Karnataka have firmly opposed it. The issue will come up for discussion in the next meeting of the council scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu. There will be tax and permit exemption for ambulances operating between southern states. Training centres in Karnataka for staff of Puducherry Transport Department will also be present.