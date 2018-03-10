BENGALURU: Not satisfied with the party’s poll preparations in the state, the Congress leadership has asked its ticket aspirants to quit their party posts. AICC General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in the state K C Venugopal has issued instructions to this effect on Friday to ensure that those holding party posts devote their full time and energy for party work in the poll season. This, however, would not apply to leaders at state and national level. Venugopal, along with KPCC president G Parameshwara, reviewed the party’s poll preparations and progress of various programmes launched by the party to reach out to the masses.

He reportedly conveyed his displeasure in the disinterest being shown by the party rank and file in carrying out campaigns like ‘Mane Manege Congress’ in various constituencies.According to sources, Venugopal reportedly said, “Those who are ticket aspirants cannot devote their full time to party work and mass contact programmes in their district or taluk. So they should quit their party posts and make way for others to take up the posts in the interest of the party. Either you work diligently to build the party or quit.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parameshwara said ticket aspirants have been asked voluntarily to give up their party posts and concentrate on election work in their constituency.“We will launch a new campaign in all the constituencies in Bengaluru city to counter the BJP’s ongoing padayatra. BJP leaders are indulging in a misinformation campaign against our government. We will counter them,” Parameshwara said.

Rahul on tour from March 20

AICC President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive on his next round of ‘Janashirvada Yaatra’ in the state on March 20. According to the tentative schedule Rahul is expected to tour the coastal region on March 20 and 21. He is expected to lead the yatra in the Old Mysore region on March 24 and 25. The meeting also decided to take disciplinary action against party functionaries who abstained from Rahul’s recent rallies.