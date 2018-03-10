BENGALURU: IN a major breakthrough in the journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case, the special investigation team (SIT) has made its first arrest. K T Naveen Kumar, who was in SIT’s custody since the last eight days in an arms case, has been officially named as an accused in the case, along with another accused Praveen, who is at large. As investigations confirmed Naveen’s involvement in the murder, the SIT officials produced him before the III ACMM Court on Friday and sought further extension of his custody. The court has remanded him to SIT custody for five days.

K T Naveen Kumar | EXPRESS

Besides, the SIT has sought court’s permission to subject Naveen to a narco-analysis test, as he is not cooperating with the interrogators. “The evidence collected so far confirm that he is an accused in the case and we have thus arrested him. We have taken him into custody for five days,” DCP M N Anucheth, the Chief Investigation Officer, said. Sources in the SIT said Naveen was arrested after it was confirmed that he, along with another person, believed to be Praveen, had done a recce of Gauri Lankesh’s house and the neighbourhood in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and had shared details with the main killers about entry and exit routes without being captured by CCTV cameras.

The SIT officials, however, do not have much information about Praveen, the name that was allegedly dropped by Naveen. “He has told us that Praveen had accompanied him during the recce and he resides in Bengaluru city. But he is not giving any more details. He is not sure whether his real name is Praveen as they were together for just a few days. We are in the process of gathering more details about him,” they said. Naveen is said to be associated with several right-wing outfits and his arrest is an indicator that the SIT has strong suspicion that Gauri was murdered over ideological differences.

WHO’S NAVEEN

Alleged gunrunner and financier who hails from Kadanur village in Maddur taluk

Picked up from KSRTC bus station in Majestic while tryingto sell live bullets on Feb 18.

Family insists he was taken away from Birur on Feb 14