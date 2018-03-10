BENGALURU: The State Department of Higher Education will soon take an official decision about the withdrawal of permission provided to eight higher education institutions to be run as private universities as they have not started functioning even after five years.

Karnataka State Council for Higher Education has sent several reminders to these institutions, but according to the council officials, only few of them have responded. As a final step, the council asked the state government to take further action, based on which, the higher education department is discussing about the withdrawal of permission.

Prof S A Kori, Executive Director of the council said, “The permissions were given by the previous government and it’s been five years now. As per the deadline, the universities must start functioning within the given time frame. But, they failed to fall in line. So, we have written to the government asking for further action.”Meanwhile, the institutions that failed to start functioning within the given time frame say that they have to deal with many issues. Some said they have not received approval from University Grants Commission (UGC), while others said that the act is pending at government level. “We have infrastructure, staff and everything else in place. But, UGC has not yet recognised us as a private university. Until we get that clearance, we cannot function,” said a management representative of one of the institutions.

Procedure

Firstly, the institution that wishes to get private university status, has to apply with the higher education department. It will be then forwarded to the higher education council. The council constitutes an expert committee to visit, inspect and submit a report. Based on the report, the council gives its recommendation to the government. After this, the government frames draft bill for the approved institutions which will be placed before cabinet. Following the cabinet’s approval, it is placed for approval in assembly and council sessions. Later, it becomes an Act and is sent for the governor’s assent.

List of eight private universities which are facing threat

l Vellore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

l Adichunchanagiri University, Bellur Cross

l The Amrutha Sinchana Spiritual University

l Devraj Urs University

l The Vydehi University

l The Arka University

l The Manipal University, Doddaballapur

l New Baldwin University, Bengaluru

Pending applications

Though some of the permitted institutions failed to start functioning, the demand to get private university status is increasing. Recently, the bill sanctioning private university status to Sri Dharmastala Manjunateshwara College and Kaja Bande Nawajn institutions has been passed in Assembly and Council. Apart from this, Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics, Amity institution and Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences are waiting for the cabinet’s approval. There are two more applications pending before the higher education council — one by RV group and other is by MVJ group.

Meanwhile, the quality of education and control on administration at private universities is questioned by stakeholders after the fight in Alliance University where two brothers are fighting for control. There is a demand within the department to include a clause where state government will have powers to control the private universities. Even higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi has said several times that a general amendment will be made for all existing private universities in this regard and for the new ones, it will be included while framing the act.