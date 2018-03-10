BENGALURU: Among all the angles probed by the SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case, ideological differences is said to have emerged as the prime reason for the murder.From day one, the investigating teams had put out a blanket watch on right-wing fundamentalists. That is how they got leads about the conspiracy and the accused Naveen Kumar. “So far, probe has revealed that Naveen was in touch with a few persons in Goa and Belagavi. It has come to our notice that he had also attended religious conferences in Goa and other places. We will have to take him to several places as part of the probe,” an official said. Substantiating this, the SIT, while requesting the extension of his police custody, submitted to the court that they need to take Naveen to Goa, Belagavi, Kodaikanal and other places.

As Naveen, on March 2, alleged before the magistrate that the police were subjecting him to torture, the magistrate asked him whether the police had continued the same, when he was produced on Friday. Naveen said no for that. Meanwhile, his counsel Veda Murthy, appealed to the court that he should be allowed to meet his client whenever there was a necessity. But the public prosecutor objected, submitting that the court had already issued orders that the advocate can go and meet the accused, if the accused wants to.

Further, the defence counsel objected the extension of Naveen’s police custody and submitted, “The SIT is seeking extension on same grounds. They have no evidence against my client and it appears that they are trying to frame him in cases in which he has no role.”Countering his submission, PP Nirmala Rani told the court that the accused had made several confessions in connection with the case and the SIT needs more time to unearth more details.

Order on narco analysis on March 15

The court has reserved its order on the police request of subjecting Naveen to nacro analysis test. The PP submitted that Naveen was changing his statement frequently and that the SIT needs to conduct test on him. The court reserved order till March 15.

Naveen granted bail

Meanwhile, the 5th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court granted bail to Naveen in connection with the Arms Act case registered in Upparpet police station, on Friday. The magistrate directed the police to file a fresh application later. Despite court granting the bail, Naveen will not be

free, as he was arrested in Gauri case.