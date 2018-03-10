BAGALKOT : Nine people, including four of a family, were killed when a truck hit the bullock cart in which they were travelling on Friday evening. The incident occurred on state highway at Rakkasagi village

The mangled remains of the

truck

in Hunagund taluk of Bagalkot.The deceased are Chandrayya Hiremath, Lakshmibai Hiremath, Kashibai Hiremath and Vijayalakshmi Hiremath (all from the same family), Basamma Goravar, Gangavva Hugar and Siddamma Hugar. Two more people who died at a hospital are yet to be identified. The two bullocks also died on the spot.

According to reports, the family members are natives of Rakkasagi village and were returning home after work in their fields. Initial reports said that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused the accident. Senior police officers rushed to the spot after the incident. Traffic on the state highway was affected for hours following the incident. Police had a tough time managing the crowd which had gathered at the accident spot.