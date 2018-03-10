BENGALURU: VICTIM of the February 17 alleged brutal assault at a cafe, 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan’s hospital discharge summary issued by Mallya Hospital became the focus of the hearing on the accused Mohammed Nalapad Haris’ bail plea on Friday. High Court judge Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, who is hearing the plea, too expressed doubts about the discharge summary and observed that it read more like a case sheet. Special Public Prosecutor M S Shyam Sundar raised serious objections to Congress MLA N A Haris uploading the discharge summary of Vidvat on social media, even calling the hospital’s medical records “fabricated”.

“I do not know under what political pressure Dr Anand of Mallya Hospital (Vidvat’s treating doctor, a plastic surgeon) was, to issue the discharge summary. Steps have been taken to register a case against the doctor and the (Mallya) hospital. As part of it, the investigator has issued notices to Dr Anand and Mallya Hospital. The medical records are fabricated. Therefore, the investigator has written to Karnataka Medical Board to reexamine it,” he said. Prior to this, senior counsel C V Nagesh, representing Mohammed, argued that the materials collected so far only disclosed bailable offences.

As the alleged incident is a drunken brawl and a jug and bottle were allegedly used in the attack, it cannot attract Section 326 of IPC, he argued. He further said that Vidvat didn’t want to be discharged and he intentionally put up an act to stay back in the hospital. THE prosecution on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that Mohammed Nalapad Haris forced Vidvat to kiss his boot and kicked him repeatedly with his associates at a cafe on February 17.

During the hearing of Nalapad’s bail plea by Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor M S Shyam Sundar submitted that it was clear that the attitude of Nalapad was motive for the incident that occurred in the cafe. When Nalpad entered the cafe, he stumbled on Vidvat’s already fractured foot. When Nalapad asked to apologise, Vidvat did it, though he was unprovoked.

Then they asked Vidvat how he could answer back and beat him up again, Shyam Sundar argued while submitting the CD of the footage to the court. Shyam Sundar said, “If the video grab of the the CCTV camera footage of the cafe is seen, it will remind us of the barbaric and brutal incident. Nalapad entered like a king. Vidvat apologised for the incident. They then dragged him like the carcass of an animal,” he argued. The Special Public Prosecutor said there were 100 people in the cafe and none of them helped Vidvat despite 10-15 people attacking him with jugs, knuckle rings and others. “They continued to attack even after the cafe owner requested them to stop.

Vidvat was almost about to die even if there was a delay of 30 minutes. It is for his good luck that he survived as he was shifted to the nearest hospital immediately.” The act of the accused was inhuman, like in the Nirbhaya case, he argued. A piece of videographic evidence would dispel everything, he said. “Footage of the hospital CCTV camera shows how ruthlessly the brother of Vidvat was also attacked at the hospital. Therefore, the arguments of the accused’s counsel that it was a drunken brawl and that Nalapad was not there at the spot is false,” he argued.

“The Cubbon Park police registered a complaint at 3.30 am though it was filed at 11.45 pm. This shows how the police tried to help the accused and that is why the Inspector was suspended and now the government is contemplating to withdraw the suspension. Then the case was transferred to Ashok Nagar police where there was also maneuvering. Finally, the case was transferred to the CCB,” he argued. He alleged that the counter complaint filed by Arun Babu, one of the accused, was drafted by the constable. This was just fabricated to use it as a shield.

The authorities at Mallya Hospital categorically stated that Vidvat was not inebriated. All these things were being stagemanaged from day one. Fortunately, the footage of cafe and hospital are available. Media gave wide publicity as there was a public outcry, he said. “Entire society at large would blame the government if serious action was not taken against the accused.”

Vidvat’s discharge summary wasn’t given to investigator’

Bengaluru: Taking serious exception to the discharge summary of Vidvat Loganathan being available with the counsel for the accused Mohammed Nalapad Haris, Special Public Prosecutor Shyam Sundar argued that the document was not acceptable. He raised questions on how the petitioner got these documents, dated February 25 and 28, which include the progress report and doctors’ orders, respectively. “These documents are confidential. How did they reach the petitioner even before the investigator got these?” he questioned.

The prosecution also alleged that Haris had approached the media and claimed that Vidvat, the victim, was deliberately staying on in the hospital, and had uploaded the hospital discharge summary on Facebook to influence the court to grant bail to his son Mohammed. He revealed the hospital did not give the discharge summary to the investigator despite repeated requests from the latter. “The audacity of the father (MLA N A Haris) of the petitioner is seen in the fact that he visited the hospital repeatedly,” he said.