BENGALURU: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in the state for four seats, political parties are feeling the heat while nominating candidates for the Upper House. With repeated nominations of people from other States from Karnataka, netizens from the state have started a hashtag #NammaSeatuNammaJana, expressing their reservations on such nominations by political parties of the state.This is the second consecutive time ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in the state, have the issue of nominating people from outside Karnataka generated opposition by the Twitterati. According to experts, the retaliation against candidates from other states is being articulated strongly for the first time, and was a sign of Kannada identity growing in strength in Karnataka.

The #NammaSeatuNammaJana hashtag was started by Kannada activists, who took objections to the repeated nomination of non-Kannadiga candidates from Karnataka. Kiran (@kodlady), put up an info-graphic regarding Rajya Sabha members in South India, which showed that Karnataka had the highest number of non-Kannadigas representing the Upper House of the Parliament. While one-fourth of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were from outside the State, Andhra Pradesh was the only other state with a MP hailing from outside the state. No other states, according to the info-graphic, had MPs from outside their state.

Under the hashtag, which trended on the late hours of Thursday and early hours of Friday, a tweet by Ramachandra Maharudrappa @nanuramu evoked the most reactions. He tweeted: Venkaiah Naidu, Jethmalani, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Hema Malini and now Nirmala Seetharaman have been beneficiaries of Kannadigas magnanimity thus far, and the fact that majority of Kannadigas do not even know that these were/are our MPs, speaks volumes #NammaSeatuNammaJana.

There were several tweets reflecting similar views from netizens in the state regarding the issue. It can be recalled that during polls for Rajya Sabha in 2017, there was intense opposition against BJP nominating Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. After hashtags such as #VenkayyaSaakayya trended in the state, BJP nominated Naidu from Rajasthan, while nominating Nirmala Seetharaman from Karnataka.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Muzaffar Assadi, professor of Political Science, University of Mysore said that such opposition to the nomination of candidates to Rajya Sabha was new in Karnataka. “Earlier, dissenting voices were not articulated in the media. Now, with social media, articulation of political views has become prominent,” he said. For example, considering the nominations of Congress - such as entrepreneur Sam Pitroda or UP politician Janardan Dwivedi - it is imperative that people feel that these non-Kannadiga candidates won’t represent their interests, he said.