BENGALURU: The South India Transport Council, in which the transport ministers of all southern states and Union Territories are members, has decided to ask the Centre to introduce rules capping the maximum speeds of twowheelers across the country.

The resolution was made at the 22nd meeting of the council held here on Friday. According to officials, a speed limit of 80 kmph had been discussed as being ideal for two-wheelers. The southern states are also asking the Union government to bring down the maximum age for vehicles used for public transport from 15 years to around 12 years or to link it with the mileage of the vehicle.