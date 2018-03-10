BENGALURU: Strained relations between long-time allies BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) may have some impact on the assembly elections in Karnataka, especially in bordering areas. Sources said some TDP leaders have sent out a message asking people from Andhra Pradesh living in bordering districts not to vote for BJP in the elections.

The Telugu community has a significant presence in many assembly segments, especially in bordering districts such as Raichur, Ballari and Kalaburgi. In the next few weeks, TDP leaders are likely to reach out to those people asking them not to vote for BJP. The Congress too may use it as an issue to target BJP in areas with significant presence of people from AP. “Now, it is not an issue for Karnataka, but in the next few days it may become an issue. People from AP living in Karnataka may even start a campaign against BJP for not giving special status to AP,” said a senior minister in Siddaramaiah ministry.

Veera Kanakamedala, founder of Bangalore TDP Forum page on Facebook, said as of now people from Andhra Pradesh who are living in Bengaluru are expressing their opinions about what should be the next step. “We also conducted a poll on Facebook which suggested that BJP has betrayed. If things don’t change in next few days, we will launch a protest in Bengaluru too. Even if the TDP doesn’t support us,” he added. Two TDP ministers in PM Modi’s ministry resigned recently.