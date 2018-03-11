BENGALURU: The state government issued a notification transferring 18 IPS officers to the posts shown against their names. They are: B Dayanand, IGP, Central Range; Amit Paul, IGP, Administration, Bengaluru; Umesh Kumar, Secretary to Home Department; Soumendu Mukherjee, IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru; S Ravi, IGP, Ballari Range; Vipul Kumar, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru; N Shivaprasad, Director, Security and Vigilance, KSRTC, Bengaluru; Amit Singh, SP, Mysuru; MN Anucheth, SP, CID, Bengaluru, and he also continue to hold the charge of Investigation Officer in SIT; Ravi D Channannavar, DCP-West, Bengaluru; Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Commandant, 9th Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru; Nikham Prakash Amrit, SP, Vijayapura; Bheemashankar S Guled, SP, Bengaluru Rural; G Radhika, SP, ACB, Bengaluru; Dr Anoop A Shetty, SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru; Renuka K Sukumar, SP, Koppal; S Girish, SP, Mandya and Kala Krishnamurthy, DCP, North East Division, Bengaluru.