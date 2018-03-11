BENGALURU: Around 327 schools were reeling under the pressure of completing the renewal of recognition (RR), for which 16,000 students were facing the threat of missing their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. After repeated warnings from the Department of Public Instruction, the number of schools without RR has come down to 17 and hence, there are 1,000 students now who face this problem.

The officials from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said about 17 private schools are yet to get their renewal of recognition done. As per the Karnataka Education Act, if the schools have not got their RR, then students from those schools will not be eligible to appear for the SSLC exams.

However, the officials of KSEEB have brought this to the notice of the commissioner for public instructions. “We have informed the Commissioner for Public Instructions about it. Once the commissioner replies, we will generate admission tickets of those 1000 students from the 17 schools which have not yet done their RR. The Board cannot take any decision as schools have to register and renew the recognition with the department,” a senior official of KSEEB said.

The SSLC examinations are scheduled to begin from March 23. “Following repeated warnings given by Block Education officers, most schools realised the trouble that students are going to face if their RR is not done. Despite such warnings, few schools have not bothered to do so,” mentioned an official from the Department of Public Instructions.

As per the Karnataka Education Act, in case any school fails to get renewal of recognition, they will be considered as unauthorised. “Such ignorance by school managements will drag students into trouble. If the school authorities do not take a step, the Board will also be helpless,” an official mentioned.The renewal of recognition is done once in five years. As per the norms, first recognition would be given when the school is setup and the same needs to be renewed after five years.

However, another reason for schools not getting their RR is poor student strength. There are schools with less than 25 students in SSLC and such schools will not be eligible to get their RR done. “But, this rule has been relaxed during the beginning of the current academic year. The department has agreed to renew recognition even if there are less than 25 students,” said the officials. Private school managements even allege that some block education officers are misleading the schools by saying that no RR will be done if there are less than 25 students. Schools have to pay Rs 50,000 to complete the process.