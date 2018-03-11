BENGALURU: From the upcoming academic year, students can download their marks cards at the tip of their fingers. Introduced by the Union government, the DigiLocker app is the latest technology that Karnataka has decided to go with. In the first phase, it has agreed to upload marks cards of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and pre-university courses. Eventually, it will be extended to undergraduate, post-graduate and also for professional courses in a few years.

Following the recent Cabinet decision which agreed to go with the ‘DigiLocker’ app, the Primary and Secondary Education Department has requested for the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for uploading marks cards. Currently, the Transport Department uses DigiLocker app for accessing registration certificates and driving licences on the smartphone. So, people do not have to carry their documents while driving or riding. Similarly, candidates can download a soft copy of the marks card from next year through this app.

However, Aadhaar number of students is necessary to the upload marks cards. But the High Court said the department cannot access students’ Aadhaar details. Now, department officials are discussing with NIC about ways to upload marks cards and other documents without the Aadhaar number.

How it works

According to officials, the marks cards and other academic documents will be linked to the app and by installing the DigiLocker app on their smartphones, candidates can just download the document and share it with whoever they want to. This app will have a separate user ID and password to access the services of central and state government.

Popuiar in other states

The DigiLocker app is already popular in states like Bihar, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, where marks cards of Classes 10 and 12 are linked with the app and candidates can download soft copies. These states even have access to birth certificate, death certificate, voter identification card, land documents, marriage certificate, etc. As per information by the Central government, Haryana is one of the top states which is utilising the app for many state government services. Over 14 services are linked to the app. The Union information science department has created the Digi Locker app and so far, over 1 lakh people have downloaded it.

According to officials, linking marks cards with DigiLocker will also help employers access the marks cards to check the genuineness of the certificate. Presently, recruiters send marks cards to SSLC and PU boards for cross-verification.