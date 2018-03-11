KARWAR : A commerce student from the state has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to bring an ordinance mandating minimum education qualification to contest elections in the country. Mohammed Sakeeb of Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district has written the letter and posted it to Modi’s address on Friday. He is studying B.Com 4th semester at Government First Grade College in Sagar of Shivamogga district.In his letter to Modi, he asked, “Why is there no minimum education requirement to contest election.” “As an educated youth of the country, I want to see changes in our election system which includes minimum education criterion,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sakeeb said, about a month back while watching a programme on TV, he was stunned to see an MLA not being able to give the full form of MLA. “Therefore I asked a question to myself, “Why there is no education criterion to contest in elections?”Sakeeb, in his letter, has mentioned about the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on 2018 New Year Day evening where Modi said “It’s time for the country to transform from a positive India to progressive India”. Sakeeb said to change the country from positive to progressive, many changes should happen in the country including a minimum qualification to contest in elections.

“There are many issues in the country to discuss and pose questions about them to prominent personalities, but I felt ‘education qualification to contest election’ is relevant now as Karnataka is going in for assembly elections in a few months.”“I discussed my plan of writing a letter to the Prime Minister with my professors, some of them responded positively a couple of days ago and I have written a letter to him. On Friday I posted the letter by Speed Post to Modi’s address in New Delhi,” he added.