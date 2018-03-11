MANGALURU: Suresh Poojary was forced to abandon his dreams and migrate to Mangaluru from Naravi village in order to look for a job to support himself and his family. After finding a job in the district court canteen’s cleaning department, Suresh began nursing dreams of continuing education. On the advice of advocates, whom he had befriended during their visits to the canteen, he enrolled in the fifth standard of Kannada medium Navabharat Night High School on Car Street. Following the demolition of the court canteen, Suresh lost his job and was forced to drop out in ninth standard.

But the few years at the night school had infused enough confidence to help Suresh set up a petty shop in the district court complex premises a decade ago.The story of Nagaraj Suvarna is no less inspiring. When thrown to the streets, Nagaraj refused to buckle in and enrolled himself in the night school. “Whatever success I had achieved, it is because of the school and its founder late Khalid Muhammed,’’ declares Nagaraj, who owns an event management company, ‘Spandana Mangaluru’.

There are thousands of success stories on how the modest night school had freed many from the anxieties of hand-to-mouth existence. “A majority of over 3,000 students were able to rise above their wretched existence and stand on their feet. The night school is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week,’’ says M Ramachandra, an alumnus and presently serving as Correspondent of the night school.

Founder Khalid Muhammed

At the height of struggle for Indian independence, Khalid Muhammed who was barely 16 years old was drawn to Mahatma Gandhiji’s adult literacy movement, informs Navabharat Education Society Honorary secretary Dr P Vaman Shenoy. According to legend, Muhammed with just `2.15, one mat and a keroene lamp started the night school with five adults at a tin maker’s shop on Car Street on March 15, 1943.The night school functions from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and it was initially named Noubahar Night School. As the school expanded, it was renamed ‘Navabharat’ Night School in order to attract more students. It was in 1992, during the golden jubilee year celebrations, that the school society succeeded in building the present three-storeyed golden jubilee building located opposite Gayathri Mandira.

School headmaster Ravi Alevooraya and teacher Madhava Navada say the students who attend classes after work are self-motivated. As they have faced many difficulties, they are highly disciplined, Navada adds. Mutthanna, a migrant labourer from Badami taluk, is a student of eighth standard in the night school. Mutthanna who works as a mason says he enrolled in the night school due to the encouragement of his employer.

Mutthanna says he had dropped out from school long ago and thus in the first week of learning it had seemed like a hopeless situation. “But due to the encouragement of dedicated teachers, I picked up learning,’’ he informs with gratitude. Another student, U Santosh, who works as a labourer and sleeps in a night shelter, says he enrolled in the night school to realise his dream of leading a dignified life.The only woman student in the school has the support of her employer where she had worked as a maid. Alevooraya says the school faces an uphill battle due to poor funding and decline in student admissions. “The expenses of running the night school is over `40,000 per month. We try to manage with donations from Vinaya Hegde, CPC, Kind Trust and Naseer (Khalid Muhammed’s son),’’ Ramachandra adds.

In order to attract students, the school has set up a computer laboratory and has now begun imparting classes in Yakshagana. “From this year onwards, during weekends, special coaching is being given in science and mathematics by our teachers. In response to the night school’s appeal to enhance the quality of teaching, an alumnus and MBA teacher Sachin has volunteered to teach,’’ Alevooraya says gratefully.

But as the night school celebrates an important milestone, two of Khalid Muhammed’s dreams of upgrading the night school into a night college and getting the government to release grants, remain unfulfilled.

SECULAR SCHOOL

This night school is a symbol of secularism, as Navabharat Education Society comprises Muslim and RSS leaders. “Parties, religions, ideologies do not get into our way of thinking what is best for the night school,’’ says Dr Shenoy who is RSS Sah Sanghachalak.

PLATINUM JUBILEE FETE

Navabharat Education Society will organise a two-day programme at the school premises to mark the school’s platinum jubilee on March 14 and 15. Society’s president B Ahmed Hajee Mohiudeen will preside over the programme on both days.