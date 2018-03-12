MANGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader on Sunday hit back at BJP state secretary Ravi Kumar for calling him and District Minister B Ramanath Rai as terrorists, saying he has lost of mind and hence there is no need to attach much importance to his statement.

Speaking to reporters here, he said people of Dakshina Kannada know about Rai and Khader and said they need no certificate from BJP leaders who sound foolish. Further, he said some people make such statements as if they are hit by some disease when elections are around the corner.

He came down heavily on BJP accusing them of having joined hands with separatists to form governments in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura and said the saffron party will stoop to any low for the sake of power. BJP need to answer before criticising Congress, he said.

Khader said the BJP is desperate as they have realised that they will not to come to power and hence are making ‘baseless’ allegations. “In the interest of state’s unity and peace, the BJP should abstain from making such provocative statements,” he opined.