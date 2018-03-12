KALABURAGI: Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also Kalaburagi MP, has said that he is receiving threat calls for over a month. Kharge said that he has been receiving threat calls from different phone numbers. He has filed a complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station, New Delhi.

“When this is the case of a senior leader, one can only imagine the fate of common people,” Kharge asked.

“I will continue to work for the betterment of the people, no matter what happens to me,” Kharge said.

The senior leader of Congress seemed unhappy over induction of Bidar MLA Ashok Kheny to Congress. “Nobody consulted me before inducting Ashok Kheny into Congress,” Kharge said.

“We install statues to remember the services of those tall leaders and to follow their principles. But these people (BJP) are insulting the statues of social leaders and are saying that they will change the Constitution,” he added.