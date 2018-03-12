Maximum temperature has been recorded higher than normal in several parts of the state over the past few days | vinod kumar t

BENGALURU: There might be some temporary respite from the soaring summer temperature, as isolated showers are forecast in parts of the State this week. According to Indian Meteorological Department, low pressure area over equatorial Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal, along with an associated cyclonic circulation, is likely to cause the showers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sundar M Metri, Head of IMD, said that parts of south interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive isolated showers from March 14. “The low pressure area along with the associated cyclonic circulation might become a depression in the next three days, causing the showers,” he said.

For Bengaluru, showers are likely in isolated patches on Wednesday, as IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibilities of thunder and lightning. Rainfall is more likely after March 15, and the intensity of the same will depend on the depression over Arabian Sea. Among the districts that might receive some showers include Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Udupi and others.

Many places over Central Karnataka recorded above normal (1.6-3 degree Celsius), as the maximum temperature. As per IMD observations at 8.30 am on Sunday, maximum temperature in the city was recorded at Kalaburgi with 38.3 degree Celsius.

Agumbe in Shivamogga district-an ecological hotspot-witnessed some extreme temperature variations, as maximum temperatures reached 36 degree Celsius on Sunday, five degrees above the normal maximum. The minimum temperature recorded there was 10.4 degrees, which was four degrees below normal.

Fishermen asked to stay away from sea

Mangaluru: Fishermen in Dakshina Kannada district have been advised not to venture into the coast for the next three days due to possibility of high tides due to pressure in sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Those who are aready in the sea are asked not to cast their net or burden the decks of boat with loads. It is advised to move boats in groups so that they can help each other if needed.