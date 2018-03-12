BENGALURU: The probe into journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder has intensified as the police custody of the only accused K T Naveen Kumar is due to end on Tuesday. With no further arrests made in the case, the special investigation team (SIT) set up to probe the murder is hoping that they will make some breakthrough in what has been a tough case to solve so far.

Last Friday, a city court remanded Naveen Kumar, 37, head of Hindu Yuva Sene’s Maddur unit, to five days in police custody. The SIT will now have to produce him before the court on Thursday. Kumar, who is suspected to have played a role in the reconnaissance carried out before Lankesh’s murder, is also a member of several Hindu outfits.

The heightened effort at investigation comes as the chances of the police getting custody of Kumar again this time around are less. The police have already got his custody twice for eight days and five days, respectively. It is, however, learnt that the SIT has not yet taken him out of the city. While seeking extension of his custody, the police had submitted to the court that they needed to take him to a few places like Goa and Belagavi, as it would help in the probe.

Meanwhile, the SIT is said to have prepared a list of those who were close to Naveen and would summon them for questioning. Also, they have continued their efforts to trace ‘Praveen,’ the one who accompanied Naveen while the latter allegedly conducted a recce at Gauri Lankesh’s house.

Further, the police are prepared to submit an application to the court, invoking additional charges such as attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.