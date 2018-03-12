BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the bail plea of Mohammed Haris Nalpad, son of Congress MLA NA Haris, accused of assaulting a 24-year-old youth at a restaurant here, to Wednesday.

Nalpad moved the high court after the lower court rejected his bail plea with regard to the alleged attack on Vidvat Loganathan at Farzi Cafe in UB city on February 17. Nalpad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidvat, son of a businessman in the city, for not “sitting properly”. He was taken to Mallya Hospital with grievous injuries.

On Monday, after hearing the arguments of Nalpad’s counsel and the special public prosecutor, judge Sreenivas Harish Kumar said that the orders on the bail plea will be passed at 2.30 pm Wednesday.