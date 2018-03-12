BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has issued fresh directions to all state governments, including Karnataka, to file a status report within four weeks on the recovery of forest lands in the aftermath of claims rejected under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

With nearly three lakh applications for claims submitted in Karnataka alone by Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other traditional forest dwellers (OTFD), the state government has rejected 1.24 lakh applications but has granted more than 12,000 acres of forest land.

Uttara Kannada leads in the distribution of title deeds with 2,592 acres of forest land distributed. This is followed by Shivamogga (2,506), Chamarajanagar (2,016), Chikkamagaluru (1,890), Kodagu (1,512), Mysuru (696) and Udupi (529).

The crucial order (dated March 7) comes at a time when there has been a tsunami of claims over a large extent of forest land, including national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. With 54 lakh hectares of forest land granted, not one hectare of critical wildlife habitat has been notified in the last decade, though it is mandated under the Forest Rights Act.

The petitioners have submitted that the discriminatory act of granting ‘pattas’ is objectionable and steps must be taken to evict those whose claims have been rejected with these people being encroachers.

The petition was filed by Wildlife First, Nature Conservation Foundation, Amravati and TRACT, Nagpur. They have submitted before the court that out of the 44 lakh claims made in the country, at least 20 lakh have been rejected.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Praveen Bhargav, Wildlife First, said, “The apex court has recorded our concerns which is to preserve the forest and wildlife of the country.”

Scene in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the state government has submitted before the apex court that out of 2.97 lakh applications received, 46,829 applications were from STs while at least 2.46 lakh applications were received from OTFD. The remaining were under community rights category. Out of this, 8,235 cases were disposed of by granting more than 11,446 acres of forest land to STs.

In the case of OTFDs, 676 cases were disposed of and 762.44 acres of forest land were granted. Overall, in 9,104 cases, 38,499 acres of forest land have been granted to deserving families and communities. The number of applications rejected includes 1.24 lakh – 24,620 from STs and 97,354 from OTFDs — and the rest under community right. Further, the Karnataka government stated that it has decided not to evict any of the encroachers who occupied land up to three acres until a rehabilitation plan is prepared by the government. In this regard, no evictions have been carried out till date. Also, rejected applications are being reviewed again.