BENGALURU: A highly decomposed body of a tiger was found on Monday evening near Ummbalebailu, NR Pura Range of Koppa Territorial division. With this, the tiger death toll has reached seven in the state in a span of two and a half months.January and February has seen the death of six tigers in the tiger reserves of Bandipur and Nagarhole. Two tigers were found dead on the same day in Bandipur due to poisoning, while two others died in territorial fights. The remaining two tigers died in attacks by other smaller species.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests, Koppal division, the body of the tiger was discovered at 3.30 pm on Monday. He added that the tiger may have died a few days back. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, which may be revealed only after postmortem or forensic analysis. The postmortem will be held tomorrow morning.

Ummbalebailu and N R Pura ranges are adjacent to Bhadra Tiger Reserve and being a good habitat, they have a good tiger population, adds G Veeresh, activist. “In the last two-three years, it has lost four tigers in the area, which is a major corridor area for wildlife’s movements.”