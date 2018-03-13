HASSAN: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon find out exactly where the huge quantity of different types of liquids poured on the 57-foot monolith Bahubali during Mahamastakabhisheka and regular ‘abhishekas’ at the Vindhyagiri Hill shrine in Shravanabelagola goes.The ASI will arrive at the scientific reason for the “disappearance” of the thousands of litres of offerings in the form of holy water, milk, sugarcane juice, tender coconut water and ‘astagandha’ to Bahubali every day, especially during Mahamastakabhisheka, which will go on till the end of July this year at Vindhyagiri.

As nobody knows where the liquids go, the ASI will follow the liquid flow, its path and the place where it collects. Officials have not found traces of any of the liquids in any part of Vindhyagiri to date.The Vindhyagiri Hill shrine is covered with mammoth stones. ASI will get to the bottom of the “mystery” through an expert committee constituted for the purpose.

“The liquid that is poured on the statue goes straight into a hole half-a-foot in diameter situated at the feet of the Bahubali statue, but must surely be going somewhere from there. Where exactly it goes nobody know, “ a devotee of the shrine told The New Indian Express.The mutt authority is not interested to discuss the matter. According to mythology, the holy pond (Kalyani) in front of Vindhyagiri turned white when liquids including milk were poured on Bahubali during

Mahamastakabhisheka a thousand years ago.