MANGALURU: Vidya Dinker, a rights activist who was in the forefront of agitation against Amnesia Pub attack is left severely disappointed by the acquittal of all the accused.

“This outcome is entirely unexpected and we had been hoping for the strictest punishment for the guilty as per law. We demand that the state government take measures to immediately appeal the present judgment and make every effort possible to prove the guilt of the accused and ensure legitimate punishment for them,” Dinker said in a release.