BENGALURU: As part of agreements with India, the youth from the country will head to more than 18 countries including Japan, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and others, in order to receive skill training to help them earn a living, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde said on Monday. He was speaking at an event 'The journey of rural youth', organised by the Ministry and Betterplace, a venture capital-backed rural training enterprise. "



Stating that entrepreneurship was as important as creating employment, Hegde said, "There is a misconception that if people are not working with either a government or private company, they are unemployed. But if they are doing their own work for a living, they are entrepreneurs, and they are not unemployed. We need to create an entrepreneurship model which can help people start their own business and that can be done with a very minimal amount."