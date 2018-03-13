BELAGAVI: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda said that strength of the party has grown in Mumbai-Karnataka region and the party would obtain power on its own capacity if it won the seats as expected in North Karnataka.He told reporters that the party, with an intention to get the power, is trying its best and it would be possible if the people of North Karnataka held hands of the party. He assured of giving a comfortable life to the people if voted to power.

He said the party, which has a poor base in North Karnataka, is now confident of winning at least a few seats which will help it get close to power. He added that the recent developments in BJP and Congress will indirectly help the party get seats. He said the party has announced one seat at Gadag, three in Dharwad and five seats at Vijayapura district and the tickets to other constituencies would be finalised soon.The former prime minister said the party would face election in coalition with Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party headed by Mayawati and Sharad Pawar, respectively.