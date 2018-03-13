TUMAKURU: KPCC president G Parameshwara’s UK-based son, Sean, has reportedly changed his sex to become a woman. Named Shana, she now wants to start a foundation to help women.Parameshwara’s father late H M Gangadharaiah was known for opening free boarding schools for the needy. Sean had undergone the surgery six months ago and it came to light now when a news portal broke it, following which it went viral on social networking sites.

One of the pictures Shana Parmeshwara

posted on her Instagram account

She received a lot of appreciation for following her heart. “This needs courage,” read a post by Sujit John on FB while Shobhana Warrier posted, “ It is so important to get support to consolidate the courage. Cheers to a happier time.”

People in his Koratagere assembly constituency too have got the information. Sean after changing the sex wrote in detail on her Instagram account what triggered her desire to go with a change of sex and a roadmap to serve the needy womenfolk.

She said she is going to start her own foundation to help women, mainly victims of war, rape and crime. “It’’s not easy to stand up and step up my life, let alone stand up for ones without voice,” she claimed.According to sources, she does not want to come back to India.