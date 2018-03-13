BENGALURU: The threat of security breach for parents and students' data has risen in the state again, this time, it is by the association formed to help them file applications under Right to Education (RTE) quota.

According to documents available with The New Indian Express, RTE Students Parents Association (RTESTUPA) has signed an MoU with an NGO agreeing to share the data of students and parents available with the Association while filing RTE applications.

As this application process is online, submitting both parties' Aadhaar and mobile numbers is mandatory. This data will be shared with the NGO. RTESTUPA has reportedly set up several helpline centres across the city and some in Shivamogga, Mandya and Mangaluru to assist parents and students in filing applications. Some of the parents raised their voice against the MoU. By sharing data without the consent of parents, this has been an infringement of right to privacy, they said.

One of the parents said, "We got to know about the agreement and I don't agree sharing my data with anyone else. We have decided to talk to the Association people."D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "How can we agree when the association is saying data is not shared? There should be some enquiry done by the department."