BENGALURU: Following the forest fire in Tamil Nadu, which has resulted in the loss of many lives, Karnataka on Monday took the step of banning trekking in its forests for a temporary duration. The forest department on Monday issued orders that trekking in the state has been banned in the forest areas until rain showers helped damp the forest floor. Stating that several areas were fire-prone within Karnataka, the orders state that trekking was banned till the time that the dry season ended.

Tamil Nadu’s forest fire near Korangani in Theni district claimed the lives of 10 people as around 65 trekkers were stuck in the fire in the area bordering Kerala. Many of those trapped were college students. This fire led to the decision by Karnataka forest officials to keep trekkers away from the forests till the rains arrive. Karnataka became the second state to issue such orders after Kerala. Earlier in the day, the Kerala government temporarily banned trekking in state forest areas as well.

The victims

The dead trekkers have been identified as Akila, Premalatha, Punitha, Subha, Arun, Vibin and Nisha from Chennai and Vijaya, Vivek and Tamilselvi from Erode district

Critical condition

Nine with severe burns were shifted to GRH. Kannan, Devi, Divya, Anu Vidhya, Jeyasri, Sai Vasumathi and Sai Vasumathi sustained over 60% burns. Nisha (30), who lived in Chennai, and had 100% burns, succumbed to injuries

Rescue effort

Nine stranded trekkers rescued by a team headed by Theni SP; 10 others who had grievous burn injuries were brought down by stretcher, administered first aid at Kurangani PHC, later taken to Theni Medical College Hospital