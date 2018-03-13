MANGALURU: Twenty-six accused in the sensational Amnesia pub attack case were on Monday acquitted by a city court owing to lack of evidence. None of the women — the victims of moral policing that was caught on camera — had appeared in the court to testify against the accused.“Trial begun a year ago in the Second JMFC court after the High Court’s stay order was vacated,’’ Muthalik’s advocate Vinod Pal told The New Indian Express when contacted. Pal was assisting senior advocate Asha Nayak.

During the trial, all two dozen independent witnesses had turned hostile, sources said and added that as the case had grabbed national headlines, none of the women victims had appeared in the court to testify against the accused youths.Emboldened by the legal lacunae, one of the accused, Subash Padeel, masterminded a similar assault on a group of boys and girls who were celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Morning Mist stay home in Padeel in 2012.

INFAMOUS ATTACK

Jan 24, 2009 A group of over 29 youths vandalise Amnesia Pub and assault revellers Jan 2009

Chargesheet filed against all 30 youths 2017

Trial begins in second JMFC March 12, 2018

Second JMFC acquits Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and 25 others citing lack of evidences