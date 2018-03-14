BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary and MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday claimed that a senior IAS officer, who had exposed corruption and irregularities in many departments where she worked, is missing since ten months.“I would like to ask Chief Minister Siddaramaiah where is Rashmi Mahesh? An honest officer, who exposed irregularities in many departments, is missing since ten months. Many people, including me, tried to contact her, but we failed,” Shobha told mediapersons at the party office in Bengaluru.

The 1996-batch IAS officer had exposed irregularities in the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru, after which she was attacked by contract employees working at the institute. After the incident, the officer was transferred and posted in Bengaluru. “Honest officers are being harassed in the state and I urge Siddaramaiah to tell people where Rashmi is,” the BJP leader said.

However, according to information available on the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) website, the officer is on leave since April 16, 2017. Despite repeated attempts, there was no response to calls or messages sent on the officer’s mobile number. Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha too did not respond to calls.

The BJP leader said the situation in the state was so bad that no one felt safe here. She alleged that many IAS, IPS and KAS officers were harassed for exposed alleged irregularities . “IPS officer RP Sharma’s letter highlighting political interference in the department holds a mirror to the current situation in Karnataka. The government, instead of looking into the contents of the letter and taking action, is now blaming the officer,” she said. “A serving police officer had a written to the Chief Secretary. What is wrong in it? Why are you taking action against him?” she questioned the government.