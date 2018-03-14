KRISHNAGIRI : Five people, who were travelling in a car, were killed and one injured in a road accident near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. Police sources identified the deceased as S Shankar (50), A Sumathi (32), Gubendiran (51), G Sumathi (45) and car driver B Mani (45), all residents of Bengaluru.The six persons, who were heading Vellore from Bengaluru in a car, were hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus carrying13 passengers from Bengaluru to Pondicherry. The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the car which was approaching from the opposite direction, trying to cross the median.

While Shankar, Sumathi and Mani died on the spot, two others died on their way to government Hosur hospital. Sources said that S Anand (43) from Bengaluru, who was in the car, escaped with head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hosur.

Meanwhile, another container vehicle, which was moving alongside the car, heading from Cuddalore to Mysuru, overturned when its driver M Siva (27) tried to avoid hitting on the car. The driver, who escaped with minor injuries, lodged a complaint against the KSRTC bus driver in Shoolagiri police station on Tuesday.Following this, police booked a case under IPC Sections 279, 337 and 304 (a).