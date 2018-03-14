Four died and 45 injured in an accident between two buses and a car on T-Narsipura Road near Chikkahalli on Wednesday, 14 March 2018 around 4.30pm. (EPS | Udayashankar S )

MYSURU: As many as four persons, including a Class V student, were killed and 45 persons were injured when a private bus crashed into a car on T-Narsipura road near Chikkahalli Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (11), a class V student and the son of one Mahadevswamy from Chikkahalli, mother-son duo Prabha (55) and Vishwanath (30) of Kollegal and Basavaraju (55), a resident of Kupparavalli village of Nanjangud taluk.

At 4.30 pm, an eyewitness said a private bus heading towards Nanjangud swerved right to avoid crashing into a goods-carrier auto which came in the middle of the road after suddenly changing lanes.

However, it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction (towards Mysuru) and subsequently crashed into a bus which was behind the car.

S Chandrashekar, medical superintendent of K R Hosptial said that soon after the accident police alerted the hospital. However, three of the deceased died in the ambulance and another person died in the hospital.

Chandrashekhar said, “Of the 45 victims, one person has been shifted to Narayana Hospital. Most of them have fractures. The two critically injured are responding to the treatment.”

The deceased, class V student Mahesh and Basavraju were on the bus traveling towards Nanjangud. Mahesh was also accompanied by his brother, a class III student, who came out safe from the accident, said Mahesh’s relative Devaraj.

Both of them used to travel on the same bus every day from their school, situated at Allanahalli. Devaraj said, "His house was just 500 meters away from the spot of the accident." he said.

Madhegowda, an injured person said, “My wife and I had come to KR Hospital to see one of our relatives, who is unwell and we were going to our village Maradihundi, but unfortunately the accident occurred and now we are also admitted in the same hospital now.”