BENGALURU: A mother and her physically challenged daughter have moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to Air India and a private travel agent to pay them Rs 15 lakh to compensate for the loss of medical practice for six months period owing to hospitalisation. They have also asked for refund of Rs 5.7 lakh paid towards air ticket charges.

Dr S Shobha and her daughter Dr S J Rajalakshmi stated that their dream of an European tour ended abruptly in July 2016. Rajalakshmi stated that she was not provided with a wheelchair said facility when she arrived at London airport. Due to the poor itinerary and food, they had to face serious health problems and had to abruptly return home on July 27, 2015.