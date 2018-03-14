BENGALURU: The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to transfer his department's principal secretary. Following recent developments in the department where some important decisions were taken without taking Sait into consideration, the minister has requested the CM to change the principal secretary of the Primary and Secondary Education Department — Shalini Rajneesh.

According to sources from the minister's office, Tanveer Sait has written an official letter to the CM. "The minister is upset with the recent developments over a MoU signed on sharing data of students, teachers and parents at all state schools,” said a source.