MYSURU: A 19-year-old girl who turned down the marriage proposal of a youth from the same village had to taste his wrath at Turaganur village in Bannur hobli, T Narsipur taluk, recently. Bannur police have booked a case against seven people, including the youth, his parents and other relatives. Sukanya, daughter of Siddamadaiah, sustained injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by Mallikarjun and six others in the village. They also went on a rampage damaging articles inside the house estimated worth Rs 85,500.

In her complaint to the police, Sukanya alleged that Mallikarjuna has been pestering to marry him for the past one year. When all his overtures to win over her proved futile, Mallikarjun was seething against her. Moreover, Sukanya’s parents were not willing to marry off their daughter to Mallikarjun.

Amid this, the girl’s parents were looking for a suitable alliance elsewhere, when Mallikarjun learnt about the same. Mallikarjun along with his parents Siddaiah and Mahadevamma, sisters Bharathi and Sumatri and brother-in-law Siddaraju and Kumar respectively, allegedly barged into the girl’s house and took her to task. They allegedly assaulted the girl resulting in injuries on her head.