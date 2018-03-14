BENGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta judge P Vishwanath Shetty was discharged from the Mallya Hospital on Wednesday a week after he was stabbed by a disgruntled complainant in his chambers on March 7.

Speaking to the media at the hospital after he was discharged, Shetty said that he is alright now and doing well. Thanking both doctors who treated him and the people of the state for their concern towards him, Shetty said that he would talk about the issue later.

Before this, Justice Shetty came out of the hospital walking on his own and boarded a car to his residence.

Seventy-four-year-old Justice Shetty had suffered critical injuries in his chest, abdomen, left hand, right thigh and scratches on his face after Tejraj Sharma, a native of Rajasthan and a resident of Tumakuru, 80km from Bengaluru, stabbed him multiple times.

Tejraj, a furniture supplier to government offices, is said to have been angered by the Lokayukta’s dismissal of several complaints filed by him against various government officials.