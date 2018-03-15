BENGALURU: A complaint was filed against Fisheries Minister Pramod Madhwaraj for allegedly defrauding a bank to the tune of Rs 193 crore. The complaint was filed with the Finance Minister and the Governor by Abraham T J, president of Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environment Forum. However, the minister has dismissed the complaint as baseless.

According to the complaint, Madhwaraj was granted a loan of `193 crore against collateral worth only `1.18 crore. The complaint also names the manager of Syndicate Bank, Malpe Branch, Udupi district, for colluding with the MLA to facilitate the loan. The complaint states, “Madhwaraj secured huge sums of money as loans again and again from Syndicate Bank, Malpe branch, by mortgaging the same properties.” It added that bank managers and others “had full knowledge about this”, resulting in offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Pramod said the complaint was the “biggest lie ever produced”. “It is totally baseless. Our family has had association with the bank for decades. I have a loan, no doubt. But I have given more than required collateral for the loan,” he said.

He added that he will not pursue a legal course against the complainant as he was too busy serving people. “If some people want to defame me, let them,” he added.