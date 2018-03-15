BENGALURU: Several MLCs from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies in the state as well as private schools association want the government to transfer Principal Secretary to the state Primary and Secondary Education Department Shalini Rajneesh.

The MLCs have termed Shalini as irresponsible as she has taken 15 days leave from March 13. MLC Puttanna said, “The PUC II examinations are going on and SSLC exams are to begin from March 23. This is a crucial time for the department. Being the head of the department, how can she goes on leave for 15 days?”

With Shalini on leave, the charge has been handed over to the Transport Department secretary. “There have been several instances in the past during examinations, such as question paper leaks. These issues need to be dealt with by the department head. How could she even think of going on leave at such a crucial time? What is the (education) minister doing?” Puttanna asked.

The group of MLCs, led by Puttanna, has decided to first approach Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait and submit a representation. “If the minister fails to act on our request to initiate action, then we will got to the Chief Minister and stage an agitation,” Puttanna added.

Demand for inquiry into data sharing

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, along with MLCs, demanded a third-party inquiry into a recent issue where the Education Department signed an MoU with an NGO to share data of all parents, teachers and students from government, aided and unaided schools. Though the agreement was cancelled after media reports, the data of 2.5 lakh govt school teachers had already been shared, the association alleged.