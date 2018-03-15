MYSURU: Close on the heels of a recent letter from the president of IPS Officers Association to Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha, office-bearers of Karnataka State Reserve Police Employees Association, Mandya, have written to both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the chief secretary alleging irregularities at work place, and blaming IPS officers for it.

According to the letter in Kannada, sent by G Sudhakar and Raju from district police office in Mandya through speed post on March 12, in all seven issues have been highlighted; they are- practice of orderly system, misuse of power, misuse of official benefits, casteism, lack of honesty, failure to maintain decorum and incapability.

“Though our organisation is not registered, I have to bow my head in shame for pointing out the glaring errors in the same officers who reek of dishonesty, incapacity and lack of transparency and the officers are neck-deep in corruption. Though the government has removed orderly system, the IPS officers continue to enjoy the privilege by keeping at least 20 personnel for menial jobs right from domestic chores to running errands. Going a step ahead, some retired police personnel continue to enjoy benefits even after demitting office,” they alleged.

“A retired IPS officer who owns a farm near Sattegala in Malavalli who continues to enjoy such benefits is a glaring example. In addition to this, the official vehicles are misused without any supervisory body to keep a tab on the same, so also the money earmarked for stores to buy stationery is being diverted to buy grocery and other essential commodities for officers. Casteism has reached its peak with the personnel being targeted even for no fault of theirs. The personnel are being targeted with transfers in arbitrary manner,” he said.